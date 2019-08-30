Mother, 7-month-old reported missing in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman and her 7-month-old child are missing after a social worker said they haven’t been contacted since June 12.
Nashae T. Bishop, 26, and Arie Owens, both of Richmond were reported missing by the social worker Aug. 27. The last known contact between them was on June 12 when they moved from Stafford County to Stony Lake Court in Richmond.
Chesterfield police described Bishop as 5 feet tall weighing 120 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and a light-to-medium complexion. Arie has brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
