‘He saved my life’: Husband and wife first met while fleeing Gaston flood

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Main Street Station is a central point. Trains coming in and out, uniting people everyday. But it was a flood that brought Justin and Jessica Walker together there in 2004.
“This is how it started. It was a day like today - a gorgeous day,” Justin Walker said.
That was 15 years ago - Aug. 30, 2004. Remnants of Tropical Depression Gaston moved into Central Virginia on the first day of school for the Walkers, who were were strangers ready to begin pharmacy school.
“Wow, this is rain like you see in the movies,” Jessica Walker said.
Justin and Jessica were in the car heading to safety, not knowing they were heading into danger in front of Main Street Station.
“I’m a nice guy, I came out and said, ‘I don’t want to sound creepy’ but it’s pouring out here and you’re welcome to come to the door,'” Justin Walker said.
Not longer after, the two were in a precarious situation as heavy rain caused flooding throughout the city and swamped Justin Walker’s car.
“Essentially what looked like a giant wave came down Main Street and over the front of my car," Justin Walker said. “It’s a little Volkswagen and the car stopped running.”
That’s when panic started to set in, and Justin decided to take charge.
“I grabbed her door handle and in one fell swoop kind of shoulder-checked her out of the car,” Justin Walker said.
Jessica Walker said she they ended up fleeing into Main Street Station, fighting the water the whole way.
“At this point, every car around us is submerged. The water went from the tires to my waist," Jessica Walker said. “I thought it was best to stay in the car. He grabbed me and we swam up the steps of the train station. At this point, we are in a river.”
Both found refuge on the second floor of the station and were lucky to be alive.
“There’s no doubt in my mind he saved my life that day,” Jessica Walker said.
An Amtrak train eventually made it’s way into the station and took them and 40 other people to safety.
“We managed to scrounge $15 together and we split nachos, a sandwich and one corona, and that was dinner,” Justin Walker said.
They didn’t know it at the time, but that was their first date.
“We were inseparable ever since," Jessica Walker said. “You can’t describe that event to anyone.”
Main Street Station is not just a monument in the city, but also for their relationship.
“I drive by it every day, and there’s not a day where I don’t think about it,” Jessica Walker said.
In 2007, Justin proposed to Jessica, on the same steps they once swam up to safety. The license plates from the storm-destroyed car now hang in their garage.
“I lost a car but gained a wife, so I think I came out on top there,” Justin Walker said.
The couple have been married since 2008 and have 6-year-old twins. Both now work at McGuire VA Medical Center giving back to veterans.
