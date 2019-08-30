Friday Forecast: Sunny with low humidity and no rain in sight

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Some very nice late summer weather is in store this weekend for Virginia
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity. A 30° spread from morning to afternoon is rare for August and only happens with LOW humidity. Highs in the upper 80s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s.
SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.
MONDAY: LABOR DAY: Mostly to partly sunny and more humid. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with remnants of Dorian possible. Rain and wind potential. Still too early for any confidence. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
**Dorian’s track to Florida Labor Day could be followed by a drift to the north through next week. Any impacts for Virginia would most likely occur later in the week or next weekend
