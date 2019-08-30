Friday Forecast: Sunny with low humidity and no rain in sight

By Andrew Freiden | August 30, 2019 at 4:07 AM EDT - Updated August 30 at 5:06 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Some very nice late summer weather is in store this weekend for Virginia

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity. A 30° spread from morning to afternoon is rare for August and only happens with LOW humidity. Highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: LABOR DAY: Mostly to partly sunny and more humid. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with remnants of Dorian possible. Rain and wind potential. Still too early for any confidence. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

**Dorian’s track to Florida Labor Day could be followed by a drift to the north through next week. Any impacts for Virginia would most likely occur later in the week or next weekend

