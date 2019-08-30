DGIF urges boating safety following 14 drownings in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There have been 14 boating-related drownings in Virginia this year and the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries is urging anyone taking to the water over Labor Day weekend to be safe.
DGIF is warning boaters to wear life jackets at all times, no matter which body of water they are on and to have a designated operator if you plan to drink alcohol while on the water.
The 14 drownings are an increase from 2018, and DGIF said citations will be issued to those who do not have proper flotation devices on board their watercraft.
DGIF also said the blood alcohol level of .08 that applies to motorists also applies on the water and carries the potential for 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine as well the loss of ability to operate a boat.
Anyone who witnesses reckless boating is encouraged to report it at 800-237-5712.
For a look at Virginia’s boating laws, visit the DGIF website.
