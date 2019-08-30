Child sex abuse survivors in Va. to sue Boy Scouts under new NJ law

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sexual abuse survivors in Virginia are now taking legal actions against the Boy Scouts of America under a new law in New Jersey.
The law provides those who were abused during the three-decade period the Boy Scouts of America were headquartered in New Jersey an opportunity to sue the organization.
However, the opportunity is only available under a two-year window that begins on Dec. 1, 2019.
New Jersey is one of the most recent states to pass legislation allowing time-restricted “windows” of opportunity for sexual abuse survivors to come forward and hold powerful institutions accountable.
“We intend to hold the Boy Scouts accountable under this New Jersey law because the organization knew for decades while its headquarters was based in New Jersey, that thousands of Scout leaders had used their position to groom and sexually abuse children. The Boys Scouts not only failed to implement adequate policies and procedures to protect young children, but it actively swept egregious sexual abuse under the rug,” said Michael T. Pfau, a sexual abuse attorney.
Lawyers are pushing forward with legal action against the Boy Scouts of America under the New Jersey law, regardless of where in the country the abuse took place.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.