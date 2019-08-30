Blake Bivens speaks out after wife, son and mother-in-law murdered

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ7) - Blake Bivens is speaking out for the first time after his wife, son and mother-in-law were murdered in Pittsylvania County Tuesday.
"The pain my family and I feel is unbearable and cannot be put into words," Bivens wrote in an Instagram post. "I shake and tremble at the thought of our future without them."
Bivens is a minor league baseball player for the Montgomery Biscuits.
Emily Bivens was his wife. She was murdered Tuesday, along with their 14-month-old son, Cullen.
"Emily, my sweetheart, you are the best wife and mother this world has ever seen," Bivens wrote. "My sweet little boy, dada loves you so much! I can't breath without you here."
Joan Bernard, Emily's mother, was also murdered.
“Joan you were the best mother-in-law anyone could ask for. You loved your family more than anyone I’ve ever seen. You raised the most wonderful girl in the world. I’m so glad y’all are still together. You were the best Nana this world has ever seen and I will never forget you,” Bivens wrote.
Matthew Bernard is accused of murdering the three victims, his mother, sister and nephew.
Full Instagram post from Blake Bivens:
