Best deals and steals this Labor Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Labor Day is one of the best times of year to find big savings and sales especially on mattresses, clothes and outdoor gear.
If you’re in the market for a TV, 4K TV deals are a thing this weekend. You should find some great prices at Target, Walmart and Amazon on Samsung, Vizio, TCL and LG televisions.
This is also the time to find the deepest discounts on laptops, Chromebooks and iPads, as we hit the end of back to school sales. Historically, you should find deals on beds, pillows, sheets and you’ll see blow-out mattress sales.
Also, expect some major appliances go on sale from places like Home Depot and Lowess.
Watch the ads. If you are a deal hunter, now is the time to buy these types of items.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.