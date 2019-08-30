Police across Virginia to target drunk driving over Labor Day weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 18th Annual Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign is underway in Virginia as police focus on combating alcohol-impaired traffic fatalities.
Partners will travel across the Commonwealth during the Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign to help save lives.
Officials with the campaign say Virginia had a 12% increase in alcohol-related deaths on the road last year as 278 were killed. Almost 4,500 people were injured.
The high visibility enforcement and anti-drunk driving efforts also features an ad campaign to remind residents to act responsibility and find a safe ride home.
The campaign ends after Labor Day, but resumes periodically throughout the year for other holidays such as Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve.
