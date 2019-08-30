45 animals displaced by Hurricane Dorian coming to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With Hurricane Dorian bearing down on Florida, 45 animals are seeking refuge in Richmond.
Richmond SPCA said it is partnering with the University of Florida’s Maddie’s Shelter Medicine Program and Florida Urgent Rescue to take in 45 dogs and cats from Fernandina Beach and Green Cove Springs.
The animals were already in shelters in Florida and are being evacuated to make room for an expected influx of animals who will need care following the storm making landfall.
Richmond SPCA is asking for donations through its Facebook page to house the animals and treat their medical needs.
“Thanks to our community’s compassion for animals in need, we are able to respond to natural disasters and welcome these pets into our loving arms,” Richmond SPCA wrote.
The animals that are being brought to Richmond will soon be available for adoption.
