Thursday’s Forecast: A gorgeous 3 day stretch to end August

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gorgeous summer weather for the next few days, getting a little more humid Sunday and Labor Day.
THURSDAY: A Top ten weather day! Mostly sunny with low-for-August humidity. Highs in the mid 80s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 80s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity. Lows in the mid and upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
**Peripheral bands of showers far north of Dorian could affect the Carolinas and southeast VA beginning early next week.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers or storms possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid and upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
FIRST ALERT: Thursday-Saturday, Sept 5-8 It’s too early for any confidence but the remnants of Dorian could curve toward us...bringing a wind and rain potential.
