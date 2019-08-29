Stolen car leads police on chase through Chesterfield, Richmond

A scene where the chase came to an end. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | August 29, 2019 at 5:45 PM EDT - Updated August 29 at 5:48 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A suspect is in custody after a stolen vehicle led police on a chase in Chesterfield and Richmond.

The vehicle was reported stolen around 4:15 p.m. Thursday in Richmond and was spotted in Powhatan soon thereafter.

A chase ensued through Chesterfield County and then back into Richmond before ending at a shopping center at Belt Road and Hull Street at 4:49 p.m.

No injuries were reported, and the suspect was arrested.

Charges are pending.

