Stolen car leads police on chase through Chesterfield, Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A suspect is in custody after a stolen vehicle led police on a chase in Chesterfield and Richmond.
The vehicle was reported stolen around 4:15 p.m. Thursday in Richmond and was spotted in Powhatan soon thereafter.
A chase ensued through Chesterfield County and then back into Richmond before ending at a shopping center at Belt Road and Hull Street at 4:49 p.m.
No injuries were reported, and the suspect was arrested.
Charges are pending.
