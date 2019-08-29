Men accused of child rape, pornography

LOCKLAND, Ohio (FOX19) - Two men are under arrest at separate jails in Hamilton and Clermont counties on rape charges involving three young children.
William Bustillos III, 25, is accused of raping a boy last year who was 5-years-old at the time.
Joseph Lee Suder, 36, is charged with raping three children: the boy, a 7-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy.
Bustillos is held in lieu of $3 million bond at the Hamilton County jail.
He faces charges of rape, gross sexual imposition, pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, court records show.
He was booked into the jail by Lockland police at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday.
According to his arrest slip, Bustillos, who is 360 pounds, and “confessed in a recorded interview to photographing the minor, aged 5, for sexual gratification."
The offense is alleged to have occurred Dec. 1, 2018, at Bustillos’ apartment on Williams Street in Lockland.
Police wrote in his arrest report he “confessed to raping the victim" and was "found to be in possession of child pornography and beastiality involving victims under the age of 5.”
In addition to his confession, Bustillos also was charged based on “evidence recovered," an affidavit shows.
Suder, 36, was arrested earlier this month and is held on three counts of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition at the Clermont County Jail.
Milford police, who arrested Suder, forwarded a complaint about Bustillos to Lockland police, who are now working on the case with them.
They plan to ask the FBI to join the case and pursue federal charges.
The children are now with family, and children’s services is investigating, authorities say.
We are told more arrests may be coming.
Police tell us Bustillos has indicated he was sharing the pornography with others in the Cincinnati area.
Police say he has no major criminal background, is a high school dropout and works at Securitas as a security guard.
Milford police said they will put out a news release Thursday with more details.
A relative of the children who requested to not be named tells FOX19 NOW the case involves online child pornography and more victims may be out there.
“This is just the beginning,” the relative said in an interview Thursday. “It’s going to get worse. When William admitted to the fact that he was also sending pictures out to people, that’s another reason why they are bringing in the FBI. They are sex trafficking the photos and they are on a website and they can’t shut it down.”
The relative said police have taken into evidence photos and videos of the alleges rapes and Suder was sending pictures of the children to people for money.
“They have four photo albums full of pictures of (the) kids and four albums who they don’t know who these kids are just from (Suder’s) phone.”
