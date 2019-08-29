News to know for Aug. 29: Kitten thrown from vehicle; Hurricane Dorian headed to U.S.; Death investigation underway

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today will be a beautiful Thursday!
Thursday will be mostly sunny with low-for-August humidity.
High temperatures will reach the mid 80s.
Tropical Storm Dorian could impact Virginia late next week.
All eastbound lanes on Interstate 64 in Henrico have opened following a tractor-trailer crash.
VDOT reported the crash happened at the 200 mile marker, near the I-295 interchange, early Thursday morning.
Traffic was diverted to Exit 200 as crews worked to reopen lanes.
Hurricane Dorian is moving toward the northern Bahamas and Florida’s east coast.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm is expected to strengthen to a Category 3 hurricane.
The storm is expected to hit Florida by Sunday afternoon.
A death investigation is underway in Petersburg after a man was shot and killed Wednesday.
Police say the shooting occurred in the 100 block of Lieutenants Run Drive.
The shooting is the latest in a series of Petersburg shootings.
The man who killed Tommie the dog was sentenced to five years in prison on Wednesday.
Jyahshua A. Hill, 20, was originally arrested May 20 by the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with felony animal cruelty.
Hill tied the dog to a fence post and covered him in a flammable liquid before lighting him on fire. Tommie was treated for his injuries, but died five days later.
A kitten has lost a leg after being thrown from a vehicle in Colonial Heights.
The kitten, Catherine, is now being taken care of by Jean Marino, after her son brought the injured animal home two weeks ago.
Marino received help from Smitty’s Cat Rescue, which helped arrange the treatment Catherine needed.
