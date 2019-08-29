Mom’s scary video captures child almost getting hit by driver who didn’t stop for school bus

HOUSTON, Texas (KSLA) - A mom’s Facebook post is getting attention online for showing the terrifying moment when her daughter almost got hit by a car while getting off her school bus.
Houston CBS affiliate, KHOU, reports Josephine Kirk-Taylor was recording her daughter’s first day riding the bus home from school when a car sped past the bus, even though the bus’s stop sign was out.
The video, which has now been shared thousands of times on Facebook, shows her daughter starting to cross the street when the car drives past while Taylor screams for the car to stop.
