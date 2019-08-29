Man gets 50-year sentence in May 2018 murder.

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A man was sentenced Aug. 22 to 50 years in prison for his role in a May 2018 murder in Richmond.
Nicholas Thomas was convicted on conspiracy to commit murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony charges in the death of 22-year-old Russell J. Long.
Long was found shot several times around 2 a.m. May 11, 2018, on Alvis Avenue near Brookland Park Boulevard.
Another man, Octavis Green, was previously convicted for his role Long’s death.
