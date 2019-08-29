How to track tropics with the NBC12 Weather app

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With hurricane season at its peak, you can stay up-to-date and track the storms in the NBC12 First Alert Weather App.
Here’s a quick “how-to” guide to track storms in the Atlantic:
1. Open your NBC12 Weather App (Download it HERE if it’s not on your phone!) Then click the “radar” icon.
2. On the next screen, tap on the three dots near the bottom right.
3. This brings up an “Overlays” option. Click “Tropical Tracks”
4. Once you’re on the tracker, you can zoom in and learn more about the storm.
