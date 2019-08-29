Hanover County to host Disaster Preparedness Workshop

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County officials will host a “Plan Safe” workshop next week.
The interactive, three-hour workshop is set for Saturday, Sept. 7 at 9 a.m.
Discussions will include how to make a household plan, what items go into building an emergency kit and the proper way to store contents.
The workshop will also teach prevention strategies that can be done in the home to protect family members and valuables.
The presentation is open to all individuals over the age of 12, including families, businesses or non-profit organizations looking to increase preparedness for employees or community groups looking to the improve preparedness in neighborhoods or service areas.
Each householf will receive a free backpack upon completion of the workshop.
Those interested can register for the workshop online.
For more information, contact Katie Moody, Regional Emergency Management Coordinator for Plan RVA - The Regional Commission at 804-323-2033, or by email at kmoody@planrva.org.
