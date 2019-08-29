Former Petersburg student donates 600 backpacks

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A former Petersburg elementary school student gave back to the community that made him who he is.
Lamar Drew donated 600 backpacks filled with school supplies to Lakemont Elementary school Thursday. The backpacks were then handed out to every Lakemont student.
“I want to not only provide backpacks and supplies to these students, but for these students to also be inspired to be successful and come back to the community that helped raise them,” Drew said.
Drew coordinated the backpack giveaway through his organization “Lighten the Load LLC.” His employer “G&P Trucking Co.” also contributed backpacks.
In addition to the donation to Lakemont Elementary, 100 backpacks were donated to Prince George County Public Schools. Drew also donated backpacks to students in Augusta, Ga., where he now lives.
