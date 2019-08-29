Easy as 1-2-3: Lottery drawing pays out 4.5 times what it took in

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia lottery players who chose a simple combination ended up causing the Pick 3 game to pay out more than four times the money it took in.
The winning numbers were 1-2-3 and led to more than $1.9 million in winnings being paid out in Wednesday drawing.
In total, just $421,000 was wagered on the game for Wednesday’s drawing leading a payout more than 4.5 times the price of the tickets. Each $1 ticket was worth $500.
Virginia Lottery said “trips” like 1-2-3 and all numbers being the same are popular choices for Pick 3 players.
Wednesday’s Pick 4 also paid out more than it took in, though the difference wasn’t nearly as much. The winning combination of 1-9-7-8 paid out $459,500 after taken in $359,301 in ticket sales.
Pick 3 and Pick 4 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m. The odds of choosing the correct numbers in the correct order is 1:1,000 for Pick 3 and 1:10,000 for Pick 4.
