Back-to-school tips: Start changing your schedule, do prep work the night before

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer for a lot of families.
It’s back to school for most kids next week, and it’s important to prepare your family in these final days.
You’re probably checking school supply lists, grabbing lunch supplies, double-checking bus routes and pickup times and figuring out your family activity plan.
As you juggle back-to-school night and back-to-school clothes, Richmond Moms Blog is offering tips to get you through next week.
Emmie Croxford is a mom to three boys ages 13, 9 and 8. She says to think ahead when it comes to supplies, buying more than the list.
“One of the things that I always get is I get project stuff," said Croxford. "Because, I always find that I have a child that’s like ‘Oh my goodness, I have a project due tomorrow!’ and then I’m going to like a drug store at night because everything else is not open. So, I try to buy poster paper and markers and some three by five cards that I don’t send with my kids to school.”
Start your fall schedule now.
Put the kids in bed earlier, and as hard as it is, make sure everyone gets up early enough for school.
“Summertime is so hard," said Croxford. "But if you get that schedule going, it’s going to do a lot better for them to be prepared for school, you know? I find that they also listen to me a little bit better.”
Use family moments, like dinner, to set expectations.
Talk about what the year will look like, how to listen and respect teachers and how your family will operate after class.
“One of the best things I could recommend is getting ready the night before," said Croxford. "If you get ready the night before, you know where everything is.”
Pack the lunches, pack the backpacks, pick out clothes and pick out breakfast the night before.
Also, remember to find your ID - parents of younger kids will need it to get them off the bus.
Be okay with being patient, as the buses could be late the first day.
“Everybody is greeting their child and they’re so excited to hear about their day and it takes them a while," said Croxford. "So, just be a little bit patient.”
Patience will be the name of the game for the first few weeks.
Croxford also recommends sending a little note to the teacher.
“Send your child’s teacher an email," said Croxford. "Introduce yourself. Work together as a partnership. Let them know that you want to partner with them. And help your child develop.”
Because at the end of the day, that’s the group goal, no matter how you get there.
Patient First also had ideas for getting your kids ready.
Make sure you’ve fulfilled the immunization requirements and also had a physical performed.
It’s also recommended you talk to your child about germs and how they spread, teaching kids to wash hands properly and how to sneeze into an elbow.
And have a plan for sick days- where will your kids go and who will watch them?
