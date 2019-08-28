Woman fears tree on city property will fall on her home

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond woman says she’s afraid a tree on city property is going to crush her home.
As 83-year-old Barbara King sits on the porch of her Arnold Avenue home, she worries it could all come tumbling down.
“I am afraid it’s going to crush the top of my house and my bedroom is upstairs,” King said.
King says she’s been asking the City of Richmond for years to trim or remove the tall tree she says has direct aim to her home of 20 years. It’s not just her who has issues.
“Not only have I been complaining but other neighbors have been complaining, and we do not get any results,” King said.
King says city workers came and trimmed part of the tree a while ago but left a promise hanging.
“They told me they were coming back and cutting the top of the tree. The top of the tree is leaning,” King said.
NBC12 reached out to city officials and they promised they would look further into her plea for help.
“If it would just come and cut all of that down, then it would help,” King said.
With a long history in Richmond, King just wants the city to acknowledge her complaint.
“I think I have given my service, and I think they should give me some service,” King said.
