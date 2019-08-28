‘We came back and have been successful ever since.’ Bottoms Up pizza recounts horror of Gaston 15 years later, and paying off million dollar FEMA loan

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s been 15 years since the remnants of Tropical Storm Gaston left a path of devastation in Central Virginia. People and cars were trapped, as roads went completely underwater. Businesses and homes were destroyed, leaving victims struggling to recover for years to come.
Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom was hit the worst, as the neighborhood rests in a flood plane by the James River. Rainwater rose swiftly, as it pooled in the Bottom.
Many storefronts weren’t able to recover. But Bottoms Up Pizza survived one of the biggest disasters the city has even encountered.
Owner Dirk Graham recalls that Monday evening, when he says flood waters began to rage through the city within an hour of the intense rainfall that dropped nearly a foot of water on Richmond within eight hours.
"We didn't expect in our wildest dreams that it could do what it did," said Graham.
Graham has since painted a line on the restaurant’s wall, showing how high the water rose inside- six feet, two inches.
“And there’s another three-foot step up to get in (the restaurant),” added Graham.
The building’s kitchen and first floor were completely submerged in water. Surveillance video shows literal remnants of the kitchen floating away.
Nearly two dozen employees and customers ran upstairs to the second floor deck. "The water outside was already at my eye level," recalled Bottoms Up General Manager Charlie Lichter.
Lichter said employees and customers scrambled upstairs, party in disbelief at what appeared to be a flood of biblical proportion.
“One employee... I found him upstairs and he was crying,” added Lichter. “He was almost inconsolable because he wasn’t going to be next to his daughter. That’s when I realized I was in charge of almost two dozen people’s lives.”
Fire crews from Goochland ultimately rescued the group from the deck, using rafts.
The damage left to one of Shockoe Bottom’s most recognizable restaurants totaled more than $1.5 million.
“It was a disaster. Everything was torn to pieces,” said Graham.
But Graham believed in his business, the city and himself. He refused to give up, also employing more than 100 people at the time.
Graham rebuilt Bottom’s Up (now a 124-year-old building), using insurance money and a million dollar FEMA loan.
“Everybody thought that was going to be it for Bottoms Up. But I felt confident in our brand and who we are as a city. We’re Richmond to the bone. We came back and have been successful ever since,” said Graham.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.