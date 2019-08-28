Tiny Textures Salon opens just for kids

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For families searching for a hair salon just for children, Tiny Textures Salon in Chesterfield is hoping to offer a comfortable and safe environment.
“Tiny Textures provides children of all hair types with a fun and comfortable hair care experience. Our team of stylists offer fully inclusive styling to meet the needs of each child, while building up their self esteem and self confidence, in an environment they can call their own," the business writes on their website.
Tiny Textures first opened about a decade ago as a mobile service, offering in-home styling. August 17th, Tiny Textures opened the doors of its first salon in Chesterfield.
Owner and founder Regina Holden stopped by NBC 12 to talk about their mission and hope for children in the community.
You can visit Tiny Textures Salon at 211 Stonebridge Plaza Avenue.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.