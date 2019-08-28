Three beautiful murals set to grace the walls of Armstrong High School in Richmond

By Geneva Smith | August 28, 2019 at 11:50 AM EDT - Updated August 28 at 11:50 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Students from Armstrong High School are taking time out to beautify their school with the help of volunteers from Bon Secours.

The group painted multiple murals Wednesday morning under the direction of muralist Jason Ford. The custom-designed murals are in the main hallway and two bathrooms at Armstrong High.

In addition to supporting the mural project, a team from Richmond Community Hospital also recently completed renovating two bathrooms at the high school. The donation comes just in time for the start of classes. Richmond Public Schools are back in session on Sept. 3.

