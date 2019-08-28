Sheriff’s office: Drunk couple arrested with 1-year-old, open containers in vehicle

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says two people were intoxicated when they got into a fight and then tried to drive home with a 1-year-old inside the vehicle.
Just before 5 a.m. Aug. 24, a deputy responded to a domestic disturbance in the 400 block of Merlin Way.
“A witness observed a male subject and a female subject involved in a physical altercation,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “Afterwards, they both entered a vehicle with a child inside.”
When the deputy arrived, he found the suspected vehicle in the middle of a parking lot with the man - Mario Espinoza Castro Jr., 31 - in the driver’s seat and the woman - Rachal Espinoza Castro, 27, a short distance from the vehicle.
“They were involved in a verbal altercation,” the sheriff’s office said. “When the deputy approached, the vehicle began moving forward, prompting the deputy to tell him to stop.”
The deputy learned that Mario Castro was driving on a revoked license from a previous DUI. He detected a strong odor of alcohol and says Castro’s eyes were “bloodshot and glassy, and his speech was slurred.”
A 1-year-old child was asleep in the backseat.
“An open alcoholic beverage container was found below the car seat and another was located in a cup holder,” the sheriff’s office said.
The deputy says Rachal Castro also “smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage and her eyes were bloodshot and glassy. The deputy also observed that her speech was slurred and she was unsteady on her feet. She told the deputy they were both intoxicated and were trying to drive home."
Mario Castro faces charges of felony child endangerment, DUI on a restricted license, aggravated DUI with a child, and open container.
Rachal Castro faces charges of felony child endangerment and public intoxication.
