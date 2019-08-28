Powhatan man found with loaded gun at RIC

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Powhatan man was issued a summons by police after a loaded gun was found in his bag at Richmond International Airport on Monday.
The handgun was detected inside the man’s carry-on bag in the X-ray machine by a Transportation Security Administration officer.
TSA officials notified airport police, who responded to the checkpoint and confiscated the gun. The man was issued a summons on weapons charges.
The incident marks the ninth handgun caught by TSA officers so far this year at RIC.
Passengers are allowed to carry firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked and packed separately from ammunition.
Airport officials remind citizens that those who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges from law enforcement.
