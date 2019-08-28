Police: Driver shoots at vehicle traveling along I-95

August 27, 2019 at 9:24 PM EDT - Updated August 27 at 9:24 PM

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating after a driver shot at another vehicle while driving along Interstate 95 in Petersburg.

Police said the incident happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of I-95 northbound and south of Wythe Street.

According to the investigating, the driver of a Toyota Camry was traveling I-85 at the I-95 north interchange when a male driver of a dark colored Lexus shot at the Camry, striking the rear driver side.

Police believe the Lexus continued on I-95 north and got off at exit 58.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-553-3445.

