Police: Driver shoots at vehicle traveling along I-95

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating after a driver shot at another vehicle while driving along Interstate 95 in Petersburg.
Police said the incident happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of I-95 northbound and south of Wythe Street.
According to the investigating, the driver of a Toyota Camry was traveling I-85 at the I-95 north interchange when a male driver of a dark colored Lexus shot at the Camry, striking the rear driver side.
Police believe the Lexus continued on I-95 north and got off at exit 58.
The driver of the Toyota was not injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-553-3445.
