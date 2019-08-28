News to know for Aug. 28: Puerto Rico under state of emergency; Free back-to-school vaccinations; Sexual assault posted on Snapchat

News to know for Aug. 28
By Tamia Mallory | August 28, 2019 at 7:15 AM EDT - Updated August 28 at 7:27 AM

Wednesday thunderstorms

Wednesday calls for morning clouds, then party sunny weather with scattered showers and storms towards the evening.

Low temperatures will be near 70, with highs in the mid 80s.

A few Wednesday storms, then gorgeous weather arrives

Henrico heath clinic

A back-to-school health clinic will be held in Henrico on Wednesday.

The clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 8600 Dixon Powers Drive on the second floor.

Students can receive back-to-school vaccinations and physicals.

Tropical Storm Dorian expected to strengthen

Tropical Storm Dorian is now expected to pass over or near Puerto Rico on Wednesday.

The storm made a last-minute shift in its path on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump declared an emergency on Tuesday night.

Puerto Rico declares state of emergency as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches

Henrico ‘Anonymous Alerts’

Henrico County Public Schools rolled out “Anonymous Alerts” on Tuesday.

The website gives parents, students and staff an opportunity to voice safety concerns.

The tool establishes encrypted, anonymous two-way communication between those submitting reports and administrators.

(Source: Henrico County)

Men wanted in connection with sexual assault

VCU police are searching for two men suspected of a sexual assault.

Police received reports of a sexual assault posted to Snapchat last week.

Surveillance images tracked down the two men from Oregon Hill onto the VCU campus down Main Street near Gladding Residence Center.

It is not known whether the men are affiliated with the university.

Two men are wanted in connection with a sexual assault at VCU that was recorded and posted online.
Police searching for driver who shot at another vehicle

Virginia State Police for a driver who shot at another vehicle while driving along Interstate 95 in Petersburg.

Police say the incident occurred on Tuesday in the area of I-95 northbound and south of Wythe Street just before 3:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-553-3445.

(Source: NBC12)

Final thought

“On Wednesday afternoons I could be practically anything.” - Kit Williams

