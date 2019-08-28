News to know for Aug. 28: Puerto Rico under state of emergency; Free back-to-school vaccinations; Sexual assault posted on Snapchat

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Happy Hump Day!
Wednesday calls for morning clouds, then party sunny weather with scattered showers and storms towards the evening.
Low temperatures will be near 70, with highs in the mid 80s.
A back-to-school health clinic will be held in Henrico on Wednesday.
The clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 8600 Dixon Powers Drive on the second floor.
Students can receive back-to-school vaccinations and physicals.
Tropical Storm Dorian is now expected to pass over or near Puerto Rico on Wednesday.
The storm made a last-minute shift in its path on Tuesday.
President Donald Trump declared an emergency on Tuesday night.
The website gives parents, students and staff an opportunity to voice safety concerns.
The tool establishes encrypted, anonymous two-way communication between those submitting reports and administrators.
VCU police are searching for two men suspected of a sexual assault.
Police received reports of a sexual assault posted to Snapchat last week.
Surveillance images tracked down the two men from Oregon Hill onto the VCU campus down Main Street near Gladding Residence Center.
It is not known whether the men are affiliated with the university.
Virginia State Police for a driver who shot at another vehicle while driving along Interstate 95 in Petersburg.
Police say the incident occurred on Tuesday in the area of I-95 northbound and south of Wythe Street just before 3:30 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-553-3445.
