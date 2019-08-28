Forecast: A few Wednesday storms, then gorgeous weather arrives.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A few thunderstorms will be around Wednesday afternoon, but that leads to beautiful weather late this week into the Labor Day holiday weekend.
WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds and some patchy fog, then partly sunny with scattered showers and storms towards evening. Lows near 70, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with low-for-August humdiity. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with low humdity. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity. Lows in the upper 60s, highs near 90.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. A low chance for an afternoon shower or storm. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Showers or storms possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. A stray shower or storm possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
