Forecast: A few Wednesday storms, then gorgeous weather arrives.

By Andrew Freiden | August 28, 2019 at 4:09 AM EDT - Updated August 28 at 4:09 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A few thunderstorms will be around Wednesday afternoon, but that leads to beautiful weather late this week into the Labor Day holiday weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds and some patchy fog, then partly sunny with scattered showers and storms towards evening. Lows near 70, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with low-for-August humdiity. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with low humdity. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity. Lows in the upper 60s, highs near 90.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. A low chance for an afternoon shower or storm. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Showers or storms possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. A stray shower or storm possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

