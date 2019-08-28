Deputies search for armed robber wearing a white floppy hat

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an armed robber who was wearing a white floppy hat at the time.
Deputies said the robbery happened Tuesday around 6:38 p.m. at the Dinwiddie Overstock in the 12000 block of Boydton Plank Road.
The suspect showed a handgun and demanded money from the attendant. The man then left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police said he was wearing all black and wearing a white floppy hat.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-4550 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
