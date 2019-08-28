Company fixes gutters for Chesterfield homeowner

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A company has fixed all the issues with a Chesterfield homeowner’s gutters after he called 12 On Your Side.
Darien Ruffin said that the last repair at his home happened Monday, and Leaf Filter finally got Ruffin’s gutters working like they should.
The company acknowledged the “fix” that they tried last Tuesday did not work. Instead of directing rain water into the downspouts, a flap they installed continued to allow water to spill off the back of his house. Ruffin said it was like he didn’t have gutters.
So, Leaf Filter installed one continuous gutter across the back of the home. To install that straight running gutter, Leaf Filter first had to remove all the back gutters, including the part where they butted two gutters together.
“Definitely. It’s been a long time. I won’t say a long fight but I mean you pay for something you expect things to get done. When they just linger out for this long you just think nothing is going to happen. You’ve wasted your money. So I do appreciate you guys," Ruffin said.
Leaf Filter said the initial work was done according to industry standard. Early on they also apologized and said they dropped the ball.
Ruffin says he got the run-around from Leaf Filter since April, but once NBC12′s Diane Walker got through to corporate, Leaf Filter went to work to resolve the issues.
Ruffin says in addition to the new gutters, he may also be getting a $1,000 refund on the $6,000 job.
