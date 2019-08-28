Box turtle with broken legs treated at Richmond Wildlife Center

A box turtle with broken legs was taken to Richmond Wildlife Center. (Source: Richmond Wildlife Center/Facebook)
By Brian Tynes | August 28, 2019 at 3:51 PM EDT - Updated August 28 at 3:51 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A turtle with broken legs is being treated at Richmond Wildlife Center.

The turtle was brought to the rehab center after it was discovered found unable to move both of its back legs.

Richmond Wildlife Center identified it as a male eastern box turtle and took it to Three Chopt Animal Clinic and determined both its back femurs were fractured.

The turtle was dehydrated and emaciated and will be evaluated for treatment options over the next week.

