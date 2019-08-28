Bolt ‘geofencing’ scooters in Richmond due to vandalism

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Bolt scooters in Richmond are automatically shutting off in Richmond’s northside due to vandalism concerns.
A Bolt representative confirmed the company is “geofencing” the scooters because of several incidents of vandalism, particularly in Gilpin Court.
The company said it is working with city officials, housing authorities and Richmond police to ensure scooters are properly used on the northside and that it is committed to providing 35 percent of its schooters to low income communities.
