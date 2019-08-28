“Anyone can help save John’s life:” Iraqi student in Richmond running out of time to raise $300k to avoid leaving sick son

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A VCU alum and his family say they are in desperate need for the community to help them raise enough money to remain in the U.S.
For more than a year, Wisam Toma and his wife Maysam Daryos say they have been trying to work with the Iraqi government so that their family can remain in Richmond. They are desperate for their youngest son John to receive proper medical care from VCU Medical Center.
“John’s life has been filled with medical issues and suffering since the week he was born. John has undergone diagnostic testing weekly to determine the causes of his various medical issues: focal onset epilepsy that is difficult to control, gross developmental delays, food allergy, failure to thrive, abnormal swallowing, and aspiration of food that requires intensive feeding therapy,” said Toma.
John was recently diagnosed with Nicolaides-Baraitser, a rare genetic disorder. There are about 75 known cases in the world. Doctors at VCU Medical center say he will likely suffer from lifelong seizures and will need intense therapy to help him develop.
Toma first came to Central Virginia in 2013 from Iraq so he could pursue a Ph.D. in the School of Medicine at VCU, specifically in the Department of Pharmacology & Toxicology.
Toma currently works in a research lab to find alternatives to opioids to help combat pain.
He signed a contract with the Iraqi government to return to Iraq to work at the end of his studies, or pay back his $300,000 education in one lump sum. With all of John’s health issues, they have continued petition the government to allow them to pay the money back in installments so they can focus on John’s needs. They have been told no countless times.
“There should be some exceptions--I am not lying about my child, he is a very sick child," said Toma.
Toma’s family is now paying the price because he has not returned or paid the lump sum.
“The sponsor back home unfortunately started withholding the salary of my siblings," said Toma. "They said all your family--you have to return back home, other wise we will start punishing your siblings there.”
Toma says he is desperate for a solution and feels torn between his siblings and his sick child.
“No one should choose between their family and their child,” said Daryos. “I just ask anyone to help--we will work hard, we will pay, we will do whatever we can do."
The family has continued to reach out to government officials, law professionals, non profits and other organizations for help with no success so far.
In June, Senator Mark Warner’s office reached out to the Embassy of the Republic of Iraq in Washington, DC on Wisam’s behalf who wrote:
"Mr. Wisam Botros signed a legal contract with the Iraqi Higher Committee for Education Development (HCED) and had three different individuals sponser him prior to his travels. Therefore, given breach of contract, his sponsors are legally obligated to pay the amounts due. According to our information, they have been doing so since 2016. His sponsors are employees of the Iraqi government and have had their salaries withheld because of this.
Mr. Botros can certainly contact HCED directly to make the payment in full, or ask for their guidance on how best to resolve this issue. Unfortunately, there is nothing we can do to alter the decisions of the courts. His contract is legally binding."
Friends and loved ones in Richmond have continued to raise money for the family, but they fear they are running out of time.
"I watched [our daughter] Mariam, 5 years old sit here on the chair, and she sits and cries and prays and cries. She asks god--'God help to solve this problem for my daddy and my siblings and keep my brother here,' explained Toma. “We are humans too. I know we are poor but what can we do.”
