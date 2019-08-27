Suspect in custody after 3 killed in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Police have arrested a 19-year-old suspect in connection to a triple murder Tuesday in Pittsylvania County.
State police said Matthew Bernard was found and apprehended less than a half-mile away from the home after trying to escape, but was surrounded by officers.
One victim was found in the driveway of a Keeling Drive home, with the other two being found in the house. Two women and a child have been listed as the murder victims.
The area is still an active crime scene, and will remain so until further notice.
Several schools were placed on lockdown while police searched for Bernard.
