Petersburg police investigate 4 separate shootings

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating four separate shootings in a six-hour span late Monday and early Tuesday.
Police were called to the first shooting around 7:38 p.m. Monday in the area of Hinton Street. The victim from the shooting has life-threatening injuries.
The second shooting happened around 8:25 p.m. in the 400 block of Montibello Street. Police said the victim has non-life-threatening injuries.
Around 10:35 p.m., a man was shot in the 2300 block of Navajo Court. The victim was air-lifted to a hospital, but the extend of his injuries was not known.
Three hours later, a gunshot victim showed up to the hospital after being shot on Craterwoods Court.
No suspects have been named in any of the shootings.
Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crimes Solvers at 804-861-1212.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.