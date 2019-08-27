Petersburg police investigate 2 separate shootings, 1 victim fighting for life

Petersburg police investigate 2 separate shootings, 1 victim fighting for life
Petersburg police are investigating two separate shootings that left two people injured. (Gray News)
August 26, 2019 at 8:53 PM EDT - Updated August 26 at 8:53 PM

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating two separate shootings that left two people injured.

Police were called to the first shooting around 7:38 p.m. in the area of Hinton Street. The victim from the shooting has life-threatening injuries.

The second shooting happened around 8:25 p.m. in the 400 block of Montibello Street. Police said the victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crimes Solvers at (804)861-1212.

No additional details were available.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.