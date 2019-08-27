Petersburg police investigate 2 separate shootings, 1 victim fighting for life

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating two separate shootings that left two people injured.
Police were called to the first shooting around 7:38 p.m. in the area of Hinton Street. The victim from the shooting has life-threatening injuries.
The second shooting happened around 8:25 p.m. in the 400 block of Montibello Street. Police said the victim has non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crimes Solvers at (804)861-1212.
No additional details were available.
