News to know for Aug. 27: 4 Petersburg shootings; train derails in Chesterfield; showers possible

News to know for Aug. 27, 2019
By David Hylton | August 27, 2019 at 6:22 AM EDT - Updated August 27 at 6:22 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your headlines as you heads out the door on Tuesday:

Cloudy again

Temperatures are staying below average yet again with a chance of showers.

Multiple shootings

Petersburg police are investigating four separate shootings in a six-hour span late Monday and early Tuesday.

No suspects have been named in any of the shootings.

Train derails

A Chesterfield County road is expected to be closed for an extended amount of time Tuesday morning after a cargo train derailment.

The Chesterfield Police Department says at least three cars derailed in the 3600 block of Kingsland Road.

Biden in Richmond

Former Vice President Joe Biden will be in Richmond on Tuesday for a fundraiser.

The campaign said the stop will be for a “Biden for President finance event" and is not open to the public.

Drive-by shooting

Police are investigating after a man was injured in a drive-by shooting in Richmond on Monday night.

Police were called around 9 p.m. for a shooting on Green Cove Drive, but officers said the shooting happened near the intersection of Atmore Drive and Carnation Street.

Vaping illnesses

Three vaping-related illnesses have been reported in Virginia and more are being investigated.

The Virginia Department of Health said all of the patients reported vaping in the weeks prior to their illnesses. Those cases are related to 193 other potential vaping-related illnesses reported in 22 states as of Aug. 22.

Sugar Shack apologizes

Following a video that was posted online of an employee spitting into a box of donuts, Sugar Shack has apologized and said no customers were served tainted food and the employee in the video no longer works there.

The short video shows an employee at its Midlothian location spitting onto the donuts and then looking at the camera.

Sugar Shack posted to its Facebook on Monday saying it was “horrified” and said the video was posted after the employee’s last shift at the store.

Final thought

“A fallen leaf is nothing more than a summer’s wave goodbye.” - Unknown

