New Kent Schools targeted by ransomware attack

NEW KENT, Va. (WWBT) - New Kent County Public Schools were targeted by ransomware that encrypted the schools district’s files and demanded payment for them to be unlocked.
In a letter to the community, Superintendent Brian Nichols said the school district has notified the FBI and said it is not believed any personal identification information was taken.
“The files located on our internal hard drive have been encrypted so that we are unable to access these files without paying a ransom," the letter said. “We cannot access many of the documents and data the faculty and staff have created and this will cause an undue burden as we work to start school on time and ready for our students to learn."
The county has hired cybersecurity experts and a technical team to investigate the incident and bring the encrypted files back online.
Nichols said schools will open on time and the district’s open house event will continue as scheduled.
“We will work through our registration process and our bus routing,” Nichols said. “We will make sure our students are scheduled for their classes the first day of school. One thing that this cannot take from us is our will to serve the students and families of New Kent and to be ready with a smile and a plan to be ready to learn on the first day of school. We are #NewKentStrong and we will work through this together."
