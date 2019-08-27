2 men wanted in connection with sexual assault at VCU

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU police is looking for two persons of interest suspected of a sexual assault over the weekend.
VCU police received reports of a sexual assault that was recorded and posted on Snapchat that is believed to have occurred either late Aug. 24 or in the early morning hours of Aug. 25.
Detectives were unable to determine the location of the assault but it is believed to have taken place in an apartment of private residence.
Police said two people were asking VCU students about parties in downtown.
Surveillance images were used to track the two men from Oregon Hill onto the VCU campus down Main Street near Gladding Residence Center. VCU police say it is not known if either is affiliated with the university.
Anyone with information is asked to call VCU police at (804) 828-1234, including anyone who was in downtown Richmond on Saturday night into Sunday morning or who may have seen the men walking near the VCU campus or at any parties.
