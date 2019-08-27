Man injured in drive-by shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after a man was injured in a drive-by shooting in Richmond Monday.
Police were called around 9 p.m. for a shooting on Green Cove Drive, but officers said the shooting happened near the intersection of Atmore Drive and Carnation Street.
At the scene, they found a man in his 20s with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Police said the victim was walking when the shooter drive by and shot.
Officers said the shooter was possibly in a Lexus.
No additional details were immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
