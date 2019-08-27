‘Labor of love’: Henrico mother helps people with disabilities

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - When a Henrico mother felt like there weren’t enough services for children and adults with disabilities, she created an organization that fosters a positive learning environment to encourage this population to be more self-sufficient.
The Skills Development Center is committed to providing fun programs, community opportunities and other resources for adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities.
“I’ve learned so much about these wonderful people. It’s really an awesome place for them to come and get to know people. It’s also a place to learn how to make a home cooked meal, how to interact with police in case of an emergency, and eventually get a job of their own,” Nursing student Amber Eck said.
Pat Weaver is the founder of the center and her son has autism. After he was let go from his job, she wanted to create a space to give him the tools necessary to get back out there, but it’s blossomed into so much more.
“This is their place, it’s not my place and to me that’s the end goal. For me to help them be the best person they can be. This is a labor of love, and I love every one of these kids,” Weaver said.
That’s why Eck nominated Weaver for NBC12′s Acts of Kindness.
”I just love how much she gives of herself each and every day." Eck said. “If you just take the time and show some interest in someone you might be surprised by what we learn.”
And in this environment, neither Weaver’s son or anyone with a disability should be defined by it.
“I still want him to have the best life, best memories and just have a great life. And I see that in all of these kids and that’s what propels me, that’s my love,” Weaver said.
