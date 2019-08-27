Henrico Schools introduces ‘Anonymous Alerts’ to report safety concerns

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools is making it easier for students, parents, guardians, staff, and community members to report safety concerns.
The school system is now giving people access to an app and website called “Anonymous Alerts” to communicate with school administrators. The system provides a new way to voice safety concerns – from threats and bullying to worries about classmates who may be depressed.
The free tool establishes encrypted, anonymous two-way communication between those submitting reports and administrators, and allows those using the system to include photos, screenshots and videos with their reports. The app and website replace Henrico County Public Schools’ previous anonymous safety reporting system called “Silence Hurts.”
A mobile app is available for download for iOS and Android devices, and an app is also available for Chromebook laptops from the Chromebook Store. Each HCPS school’s webpage will also includes a link to the site.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.