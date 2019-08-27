Henrico police search for missing, ‘endangered’ man

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are searching for a missing and endangered man.
Donald Rodney Borden, 72, was last seen Monday around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Cloverdale Street.
Police said he left on foot wearing a grey t-shirt, dark colored jeans and a rust colored ski hat.
Police said he may be in the area of Staples Mill Road.
Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000
