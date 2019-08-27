Henrico County, NAACP condemn KKK flyers distributed to residents

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County and the NAACP are condemning flyers promoting the Confederate Knights of the Ku Klux Klan that were distributed over the weekend.
The flyers were found Sunday morning by residents of Bluebell Court and the surrounding area off Mountain Road.
In a press release, Henrico said, “County leaders reject the hateful and divisive messages espoused in the flyers and call on residents to unite and to state loudly and clearly that such attempts to divide the community are hurtful and unwelcome.”
County Manager John A. Vithoulkas and Henrico NAACP President Raiford Beasley will hold a press conference to discuss the flyers Tuesday afternoon.
