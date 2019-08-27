Goochland welcomes new fire chief

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Dillard Edward Ferguson Jr. has been sworn in as Goochland County’s new Chief of Fire-Rescue and Emergency Services
Ferguson has worked in fire and EMS for the past 37 years, and started out as a volunteer in Goochland County at the age of 16.
Ferguson says this is a dream come true and that he’s overwhelmed with joy and excitement.
“As a child, I always knew what I wanted to do... I always wanted to become a firefighter, EMT or paramedic, and when I turned 16 years old, I joined the Goochland County Volunteer Fire and Rescue," said Ferguson.
Ferguson says now that he’s sworn in things will be business as usual and he plans to keep the community safe out of harms way. He also credits he wouldn’t be where he is today without the love and support of his family, friends and mentors.
