Forecast: Still below average Tuesday with a few scattered showers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cooler than average and cloudy again Tuesday with a few showers possible.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a few passing showers. Very little rain. Highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms towards evening. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with low-for-August humdiity. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid and upper 80s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with low humdity. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity. Lows in the upper 60s, highs near 90.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. A chance for an afternoon shower or storm. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny. An isolated shower or storm. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
