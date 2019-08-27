Forecast: Still below average Tuesday with a few scattered showers

Cloudy again with showers possible
By Andrew Freiden | August 27, 2019 at 4:15 AM EDT - Updated August 27 at 5:11 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cooler than average and cloudy again Tuesday with a few showers possible.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a few passing showers. Very little rain. Highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms towards evening. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with low-for-August humdiity. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid and upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with low humdity. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity. Lows in the upper 60s, highs near 90.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. A chance for an afternoon shower or storm. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

MONDAY: Partly sunny. An isolated shower or storm. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

