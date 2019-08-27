Driver injured after crashing into home

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A driver was injured after crashing their vehicle into a home on Walmsley Boulevard in Richmond.
Richmond police responded to the 5500 block of Walmsley Boulevard at 9:42 p.m. Tuesday after the vehicle hit the home.
Two people were inside the home but were not injured. The house has been condemned and the Red Cross is assisting the occupants.
The driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and was cited for failure to maintain control.
