Death investigation underway after man reports finding burned body

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a suspicious death after a neighbor said he found a burned body Tuesday morning.
Police said the body was found just before 8 a.m. in the area of Kingsland Glen Drive after a report of a suspicious situation.
Officers arrived on the scene and located the body. It will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
A man who lives near the area said he was taking a walk around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday near a construction area and he and two workers saw something burned on the ground that appeared to be a body that had been set on fire.
Other neighbors in the area said they could smell something burning early Tuesday, but did not know what it was.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
