2 wanted in Colonial Heights pharmacy robbery

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Two suspects are wanted in a burglary at a pharmacy in Colonial Heights.
Police said two suspects were seen walking behind Pharmacy Plus in the 2000 block of Boulevard prior to the burglary.
After entering the building, the suspects stole prescription medication and cash. A vehicle, which police described as a silver or gray Maxda 3 sedan was seen leaving the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
